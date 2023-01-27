Tallinn Airport trials autonomous vehicles

Self-driving vehicle company Auve Tech has begun testing its autonomous vehicles within the ground transportation operations at Tallinn Airport in Estonia.

The trial will transport small package deliveries and the employees of aviation maintenance company Magnetic Maintenance, Repair and Operations (Magnetic MRO). The company’s electric self-driving buses have a seating capacity of eight and are equipped with sensors, such as lidars and cameras, that provide 360° visibility and enable quick responses to any situation. According to the partners, Auve Tech decided to test its autonomous vehicles in this location because movement at the airport requires compliance with several rules and procedures.

Riivo Tuvike, chairman of the board of Tallinn Airport, commented, “This allows us to create an unprecedented experience on how to use autonomous vehicles for airport needs in the future, such as transporting passengers. Tallinn Airport has always placed a strong emphasis on innovation and the integration of advanced technology.”

Johannes Mossov, a member of the board of Auve Tech, said, “Our purpose is to bring the service of autonomous vehicles to the Tallinn Airport area for the first time. That’s how we can improve the logistics on the airport grounds and help reach sustainable goals for daily operations. This project serves as a practical example for airports worldwide.”

Raivo Roolaid, supply chain manager at Magnetic MRO, stated, “At Magnetic MRO, we are constantly seeking ways to improve efficiency and work smarter. In cooperation with Auve Tech and Tallinn Airport, we have developed a logistics solution utilizing autonomous vehicles for transportation within the airport and between hangars, which not only enhances operational efficiency but also promotes environmental sustainability.”