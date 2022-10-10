Travelex launches first foreign currency click and collect ATM service at Brisbane Airport

Travelex has launched its industry-first foreign currency ATM Click & Collect service at Brisbane Airport, enabling customers to pre-order foreign cash online at Travelex’s best possible rate before collecting it contact-free from an airport ATM.

The service, which was initially launched at the UK’s London Heathrow in August, sees customers place their order via the Travelex website, and then securely collect their currency from selected ATMs using their phone and credentials. There are no collection fees and orders can be collected from the ATMs at any time of day.

At Brisbane, customers can currently order up to the equivalent of A$800 in US dollars or euros via ATM Click & Collect, with further currencies in the pipeline. Travelex will also be increasing the number of ATMs at Brisbane and Heathrow airports, as well as expanding the service to more airports in the coming months.

Darren Brown, managing director ANZ at Travelex, said, “We’re delighted to be delivering the first foreign currency ATM Click & Collect service here in Australia, which will enable our customers to not only access their currency in a new, fast and convenient way, but to do so at our best rates possible. We have a long-standing relationship with Brisbane Airport; in fact, our first-ever FX ATM in Australia was in Brisbane Airport, so it made sense to partner with them on this innovation.”

Martin Ryan, executive general manager of commercial at Brisbane Airport Corporation, added, “The launch of ATM Click & Collect at Brisbane Airport represents the next chapter in our successful, long-standing relationship with Travelex. We’re thrilled to be the first airport in Australia to launch this new product, which fits perfectly with our focus on innovative digital solutions and will help further streamline our travelers’ experience at the airport – while also ensuring them the best Travelex rates possible.”