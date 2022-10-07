Modernized Terminal 3 opens at LAX

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in California has completed the third phase of its Terminals 2 and 3 modernization projects.

Terminal 3 has been designed to have ample seating, high ceilings and wide open spaces. It also features new dining and retail options, several of which – such as Homeboy and Gameway – are already available for passengers, with others to open in the coming months. The concourse will feature nine gates in total. Eight are currently operational. The ninth gate will be part of the next phase of construction, with completion scheduled for early 2023.

In 2023, a new Delta One check-in counter and the ninth gate in Terminal 3 will be completed and open. The final piece of the project – the connector bridge from Terminal 3 to Tom Bradley International Terminal post-security screening – is expected to be complete and open by the end of 2023.

Since the project began, more than 4.5 million work hours have been tallied, with 30.9% coming from local workers. Furthermore, Delta has surpassed the 20% goal set by Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) for incorporating diverse businesses, with an impressive mark of 29.2% thus far.

Terminal 3 and the satellite concourse, which was built in 1961, were torn down in 2020 to make way for a new facility. The demolition of the terminal during the Covid-19 pandemic enabled the project to accelerate by 18 months, with varying phases completed ahead of the original 2024 schedule.

The first phase of the US$2.3bn joint investment with Delta Air Lines opened in April 2022 with the unveiling of the state-of-the-art headhouse, which consolidated ticketing, security screening and baggage claim into one building. In May 2022, the second phase of the project was completed with the opening of three gates in Terminal 3.

Justin Erbacci, CEO of LAWA, said, “Elevating the guest experience is pivotal in our ongoing work to build a better LAX, and we are thrilled to see the next major phase of this project completed in partnership with Delta Air Lines. The new Terminal 3 concourse includes best-in-class passenger amenities and technology and showcases our vision for a fully modernized airport.”

Scott Santoro, vice president of global sales at Delta Air Lines, said, “We continue to elevate the customer journey in Los Angeles, building loyalty through state-of-the-art infrastructure, robust network offerings, innovative technology and, of course, our award-winning customer service. LAX is one of Delta’s most important coastal hubs, and we’re committed to being the largest global carrier, providing customers with the premium curb-to-claim experience they deserve.”