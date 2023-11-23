Vancouver International to use Quanergy lidar to analyze footfall

Quanergy Solutions has been chosen by Vancouver International Airport (YVR) to analyze footfall and passenger journeys and ultimately improve passenger happiness.

With Quanergy’s 3D lidar sensor and Q-Track advanced perception software, YVR will be able to identify, classify and track people and objects for enhanced operational insights. YVR will use these insights to satisfy several operational and business imperatives such as reducing check-in time and time spent passing through security. Data gleaned from the system will trigger real-time alerts whenever the airport approaches or exceeds predefined thresholds.

YVR had previously employed several camera-based and 3D stereoscopic sensor solutions to provide queue analysis and people-counting in several areas around the airport. It has plans to implement Q-Track landside and airside for enhanced traffic control outside of the terminal.

