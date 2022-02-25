Veovo and BOA bring intelligent operations platform to Brazilian airports

Technology company Veovo has partnered with the Brazilian consultancy Boa to expand Veovo’s intelligent platform into Brazilian airports.

Boa is now representing Veovo officially in the Brazilian market and offering its suite of solutions that connect terminal-wide passenger flow, airport operations and revenue management for more intelligent, end-to-end decision-making, efficient processes and smoother customer journeys.

The Veovo Intelligent Airport platform joins up data, advanced forecasting and decision making across the airport. The integrated flight, resource and people flow management solution is designed to simplify collaboration, proactively flex to live events, assign people and assets more efficiently and deliver predictable journeys. Veovo also offers revenue management tools to automate the preparation and processing of airport invoices and build flexible tariff structures to win new carriers as well as encourage sustainable aviation.

Ângelo Grossi, Boa’s founding partner, said, “With increasing traffic and high levels of investment, there is a huge demand in Brazil for solutions that enable automation and collaboration across the airport so that operators can plan more effectively, anticipate issues faster and improve performance.”

Edson Boldezan, Boa’s other founding partner, said, “Veovo is the modern airport platform of choice for over 100 major international airports, including Orlando, Amsterdam and JFK. We are excited that Brazilian operators can now benefit from this technology to enhance operations, passenger experiences and revenue outcomes.”

James Williamson, CEO at Veovo, said, “We’re excited to partner with Boa to help bring about the improvements necessary to achieve Brazil’s National Airport Plan and establish the country as a leading transport hub. Thanks to the digitization opportunities offered by Boa and Veovo, the country’s airports and their partners can stay ahead of the dynamic shifts in aviation by optimizing operations, improving resilience and offering a better overall airport experience.”