Altavia to update Bordeaux Airport’s commercial strategy

Altavia Travel Retail, a subsidiary of the Altavia Group, is to create a new retail experience at Bordeaux Airport in France.

The project is part of the airport’s Resources 27 modernization and transformation project. Bordeaux Airport’s €240m (US$255m) investment is primarily dedicated to the renewal of airport infrastructure and the improvement of service quality, all while prioritizing ecological transition challenges. To support this renewal strategy, Bordeaux Airport’s management has enlisted Altavia Travel Retail to restructure, rethink and develop the commercial and service spaces in Terminals A and B, as well as in the future connecting building scheduled to be operational by 2028. The main goal of this collaboration is to create appealing and welcoming commercial areas that meet passengers’ expectations, providing them with a unique, committed and local shopping experience.

The main challenge for Altavia Travel Retail will be to contribute, alongside Bordeaux Airport, to the creation of a global commercial strategy that will define the airport’s offer, programming and commercial activities. To achieve this, Altavia will aim to anticipate the needs of future travelers, whose journeys within the airport will be completely reimagined. The goal is to establish a dynamic and modern commercial environment that addresses ecological transition challenges and the satisfaction of today’s and tomorrow’s travelers.

As passenger demand for diversified services, welcoming waiting areas and seamless journeys increases, Altavia Travel Retail has found that many airports (like Bordeaux) are gearing up to modernize their offerings and enhance their service quality to attract brands and consumers. For some airports, travel retail now accounts for over a third of their revenues.

Hervé Etchenique, head of real estate and retail services at Bordeaux Airport, commented, “Providing quality service to passengers is a key strategic goal for the airport. We were seeking a partner capable of helping us in designing and implementing the right strategy as part of our modernization project, aligned with the current and future expectations and aspirations of our passengers and users. Altavia Travel Retail’s experience and approach have fully convinced us to entrust them with this mission.”

Hugo Vanderschaegh, managing director of Altavia Travel Retail, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Bordeaux Airport, which is embracing ecological transition, customer service and locality while maintaining ambitious commercial goals. This is a technical project involving the redirection of passenger flows, as well as a forward-thinking exercise where we must anticipate travelers’ needs and expectations for the next 10 years, in a context where technologies and behaviors are changing very fast. Our objective is for the people of Bordeaux and Nouvelle Aquitaine to take pride in their airport and look forward to traveling through it.”

