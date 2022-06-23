Finavia consolidates Helsinki Airport operations in a single terminal

Finnish airport operator Finavia has centralized the check-in, security controls and baggage claim operations into a single terminal at Helsinki Airport.

Terminal 1 and the corridor connecting it with Terminal 2 will be taken out of use. The old departure and arrivals halls will be closed and converted into passenger and staff areas. The move follows the opening of the expanded Terminal 2 facility toward the end of 2021.

It is now possible for cars and taxis to drive directly in front of the main doors to drop off passengers. There is lift access from the train station and the new parking garage P1/P2 to the terminal. The bus station and the bike parking area are also located by the entrance doors to the terminal.

Ulla Lettijeff, Helsinki Airport director at Finavia, said, “We are turning over a new leaf in the history of Helsinki Airport, as departing and returning passengers will henceforth be served in our new, magnificent terminal. Passengers will no longer need to think about which terminal they will depart from or arrive at.

“The last time Helsinki Airport operated in one terminal was almost 30 years ago. At that time, the terminal in use was the first actual passenger terminal that opened in 1969 and was later expanded in 1983.”

In 1993, international and domestic flight traffic was separated and a new terminal for domestic flights was opened at Helsinki Airport. Approximately 15 years later, an airline-specific terminal division was implemented, and Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 were introduced.

Several new services have been launched at Helsinki Airport during the spring and early summer, including a 24/7 Alepa, Moomin Shop and Plaza Premium Lounge.

“Our nearly 10-year development program is nearing completion. Work at Helsinki Airport will be finished next year, when a new baggage claim hall will be put into service. Construction sites can still be seen throughout the terminal, as a few new points of service are under construction,” added Lettijeff.