Heinemann expands and modernizes retail experience at KLIA2

Heinemann Asia Pacific has entered a new chapter at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2), Malaysia, with a completely redeveloped and expanded retail experience.

Part of Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad’s (MAHB) Commercial Reset program, which aims to reinvigorate airport commercial areas by introducing new brands and more experiential concepts, Heinemann has created a new open shop concept, improving visibility across the shops stocking perfumes and cosmetics, fashion and accessories, confectionery and toys.

Heinemann will also debut a new experiential zone dedicated to marketing activations that will drive footfall and shopper engagement with its products. In addition, the concessionaire will take over gate retail space to provide a more convenient shopping experience for passengers right up until boarding, bringing its total footprint at KLIA2 to 1,686m2.

Johannes Sammann, chief operating officer at Heinemann Asia Pacific, said, “We are thrilled to have strengthened our partnership with MAHB and to have the opportunity to refresh our offering to KLIA passengers. We are now much better positioned to welcome back more travelers in 2022 and beyond with brand-new shops and more appealing offers for customers.”

Along with the Heinemann Duty Free retail brand, Heinemann will introduce the Heinemann & Me loyalty program and its web shop to KLIA2 passengers, providing exclusive promotions and partner benefits and a more seamless shopping experience across Heinemann shops around the world. The Heinemann & Me loyalty program reached more than one million members globally in April 2022.

The new, redeveloped shops will reopen to travelers progressively over the coming months.