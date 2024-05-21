JFK Millennium Partners selects Arora to implement IBM’s asset management software

JFK Millennium Partners, (JMP), the company selected by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) to build and operate the new US$4.2bn JFK Terminal 6 (T6), has chosen Arora to implement IBM’s Maximo Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) software and the Arora ATLAS suite of mobile products for T6, which is currently under construction in Queens, New York.

Arora’s design and construction services

Arora will look after T6’s fire protection, plumbing, special systems and airfield/airside electrical engineering services as well as supporting the team with master systems integration services for low-voltage and IT systems.

Leveraging its involvement in the design of T6 and its accompanying building information management and asset data, Arora will create a centralized repository of asset information, enabling JMP to execute cross-functional operational tasks with ease. From work order management and scheduling to planning and inventory management, Arora’s technology solutions are expected to optimize the terminal’s performance, extend asset lifecycles, and reduce downtime and costs, resulting in a more streamlined, safe and digital-led passenger experience.

“We are excited to partner with Arora Engineers on the implementation of Maximo EAM software and the Arora ATLAS mobile tools to better manage JFK Terminal 6 operations,” said Steve Thody, CEO of JFK Millennium Partners. “Their proven track record and innovative approach make them the ideal choice to help us realize our vision of creating a digital-first terminal. Using the Atlas request module, for example, all T6 employees can quickly address any issues that may arise, to keep T6 running at optimal performance, thereby improving our passengers’ experience.”

Terminal 6 Redevelopment Project

The Terminal 6 Redevelopment Project is part of the port authority’s US$19bn redevelopment initiative, intended to transform JFK International Airport into a 21st-century global gateway.

“Arora is thrilled to be a part of the lifecycle of this critical gateway to the region, from leading design and construction services to providing asset management and mobility services at JFK Terminal 6. We could not be more excited to work with Steve Thody and his team on this impactful project,” said Manik Arora, president and CEO of Arora Engineers. “Our expertise in engineering and asset management, coupled with our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology, will enable us to deliver a world-class solution that meets the evolving needs of terminal operators and passengers alike.”

In related news, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) recently released an animated rendering of Terminal 6 from terminal frontage to gate, ahead of the opening of the US$4.2bn building in 2026. Click here to read the full story.