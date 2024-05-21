Scottish airports to implement new security procedures

Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL) has announced new security measures for its airports across the region.

Regulations coming into force on June 1, 2024 will require UK airports to upgrade their x-ray screening equipment for baggage; body scanners will become the passenger screening method for many UK airports.

The required equipment will vary by airport. The screening equipment at HIAL airports will allow passengers to take liquids in containers of up to two liters in hand baggage. However, these will need to be removed from hand baggage and placed in trays for screening. Passengers will be able to leave all electronic devices in their hand baggage for screening.

HIAL is also investing in body scanners as part of its program to enhance the security experience for departing passengers. These will be in place at Benbecula, Inverness, Islay, Kirkwall, Stornoway and Sumburgh airports.

Passengers will still be required to remove outer clothing, hoodies, heeled shoes and boots, belts and watches. They will have to empty their pockets and place items in trays for x-ray screening.

