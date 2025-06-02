Lima Airport Partners opens new terminal at Jorge Chávez International.

Fraport subsidiary Lima Airport Partners (LAP) has opened the new terminal and what it states to be first airport city in South America at Jorge Chávez International Airport (LIM) in Lima, Peru.

Terminal design

According to the partners, the new terminal is three times bigger than the outgoing one. By the end of 2025, it will be expanded further to cover 270,000m2, providing enough capacity to receive up to 40 million passengers annually. Due to its modular design, the terminal’s capacity can be increased to accommodate future growth.

The approximately US$2bn expansion program that began in 2019 involved building both the terminal itself and related infrastructure. Key elements of the project included a second runway, a new air traffic control tower, aircraft parking positions, energy supply facilities, transportation connections and parking facilities for passengers and visitors.

The new terminal will feature future-proofed technologies, including CT scanners, while at the same time reflecting Peru’s history and culture. Works created in partnership with local Peruvian artists are located throughout the terminal, representing the country’s three regions – the coast, the rainforest and the mountains – and restaurants across more than 8,000m2 of floorspace offer Peru’s cuisine.

LIM will also be the first airport in South America to use a digital apron management system; the system enables airport controllers to monitor and control taxiing traffic from the terminal with the aid of cameras.

Opening operations

On the night of May 31 to June 1, airlines, government agencies and partners relocated from Lima’s old terminal to the new one. The opening was preceded by a two-week soft launch period involving four airlines to ensure an efficient start of operations and operational stability.

Dr Stefan Schulte, CEO of Fraport, said, “The opening of the terminal is a milestone – not just for Fraport, but also for Peru and South America. Our goal is to make Lima one of the continent’s most important hubs, providing a boost to tourism, air cargo traffic and connectivity for all Peruvians.

“The opening of this flagship project clearly symbolizes our commitment to Peru. We’ve worked together with our Lima Airport subsidiary and our partners to build the new terminal and the first airport city in South America, connecting air travel with cargo, logistics, retail and hotels.”

José Salmon, CEO of Lima Airport Partners, added, “The new terminal is the heartbeat of Peru. This airport will create approximately 120,000 jobs, benefiting our neighboring communities. Furthermore, the airport will contribute to our country’s economic growth, creating jobs for future generations, boosting business and promoting the recovery of tourism.”

