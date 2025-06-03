New Zealand airports to adopt AI-enabled passenger flow management systems

The Civil Aviation Authority of New Zealand (CAA) is working with Beonic to deploy artificial intelligence-based passenger flow management systems.

Beonic’s AI-powered platform is designed to improve security screening processes. By using real-time data and predictive analytics, its systems can boost security operations through staff allocation and demand forecasting. The technology also enables proactive communication with passengers, delivering relevant information to enhance their journey.

The collaboration also enables New Zealand’s airports to access privacy-compliant insights into passenger flow patterns, behaviors and aggregated demographic trends. CAA has already begun working alongside airport companies to enable the installation of the technology. It has not yet been disclosed which airports are to receive the new systems.

