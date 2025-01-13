Vilnius tests new departure terminal

On January 11, more than 1,000 volunteers tested the new departure terminal at Vilnius Airport. Acting as passengers for six simulated flights, they explored the new terminal and helped Lithuanian Airports teams assess their readiness for the terminal’s grand opening, scheduled for February.

Simulated departures

The testing experience began on the first floor of the new terminal, where volunteers encountered a passenger check-in area with self-service options, including independent baggage drop-off. On the second floor, they navigated through the security screening zone and boarding gates for Schengen-area passengers. Participants were tasked with independently completing typical airport procedures and trying out new systems.

During the test, approximately 140 airport staff members and partners, including aviation security officers, ground handling representatives and customs officials, simulated real operational processes.

The collected data will be analyzed through January, alongside a comprehensive review of the terminal’s technological systems, to prepare for the official opening on the morning of February 4, 2025.

Upgrades to meet capacity

With the new terminal, Vilnius Airport’s passenger capacity is expected to rise from 1,200 to 2,400 passengers per hour. Achieving this milestone has been made possible by technological upgrades, including new baggage handling, check-in and security screening equipment.

This includes two 7.5-ton CT-based devices from Rapiscan for scanning checked baggage. Using this technology, security specialists can view 3D images of baggage contents, with a four-tier security screening process implemented at Vilnius Airport. Additionally, artificial intelligence is employed to identify various items and substances in passenger luggage.

Valuable insights

When registration for the test event opened in early November, hundreds of volunteers quickly signed up, and the target of 1,000 testers was reached within half a day. Participants were among the first to experience the terminal’s new systems and equipment as passengers.

The process is also valuable for the airport’s partners, whose employees will test their readiness, ability to manage new technologies and capacity to handle various scenarios.

The airport reports that each participant completed all standard airport procedures, from check-in to boarding, and filled out a questionnaire to evaluate different aspects of terminal operations.