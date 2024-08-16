CT checked baggage scanner arrives at Salem Municipal Airport

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has installed a new computed tomography (CT) security screening unit at Salem Municipal Airport (SLE) to screen the checked baggage of departing travelers.

The new unit means that TSA officers will conduct a physical inspection of a traveler’s checked bag only if it triggers an alarm for a potential security threat.

The scanner uses CT technology to generate a 3D image of the contents of the checked bag. The system applies a sophisticated algorithm for the detection of explosives, including liquid explosives, and other security threats. It is capable of screening suitcases, wheeled luggage, duffel bags, backpacks, golf bags and other items commonly brought by travelers to the airport.

The screening of checked baggage at SLE had previously been conducted manually by TSA officers using explosive trace detection equipment. TSA officers previously had to open each checked bag and swab it for traces of explosives before allowing the bag to be cleared to travel. The new CT system will screen baggage automatically and will alert TSA officials if something inside needs a closer inspection.

TSA says travelers flying out of SLE with checked luggage will still need to go to the ticket counter to get their baggage tagged by the airline. They will then take their tagged bag to the new checked baggage scanner where TSA officers will place the bag on the belt to be screened through the CT scanner while the passenger proceeds to the security checkpoint.