Zayed International launches biometric Smart Travel project

Abu Dhabi Airports has partnered with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) to introduce the biometric Smart Travel project based on biometric standards at Zayed International Airport.

In collaboration with Next50, which specializes in AI-based transportation systems, the project will be rolled out in three phases to integrate biometric authentication systems across all security and operations touchpoints at the airport. The project uses the ICP databases to automatically authenticate travelers using biometric technology, eliminating the need for prior registration for departing passengers.

As part of the launch of the new terminal at Zayed International Airport in November 2023, Abu Dhabi Airports and Etihad Airways implemented biometric systems across multiple touchpoints at the airport. This includes automated traveler registration service, self-service baggage delivery and facial recognition verification at e-gates and boarding gates. Abu Dhabi Airports has now begun implementing the further phase of this project by introducing biometric systems for five additional airlines at check-in and at all boarding gates, as well as installing new e-gates in designated transit areas to register travelers’ biometric data and facilitate facial recognition. Future expansion will include the Etihad Airways lounge and duty-free retail outlets.

Andrew Murphy, chief information officer at Zayed International Airport, said that the airport aims to expand these systems across all security and operations touchpoints and other airlines by 2025.

Saeed Saif Al Khaili, general director at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, commented that the Smart Travel project reduces the time to serve travelers from 25 seconds to seven seconds.