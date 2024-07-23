Zafire Aviation to enhance airport communications with tech partnership.

Aircraft turnaround software solutions provider Zafire Aviation is partnering with Innovative Software to increase efficiency and security in communications for airports, airlines and service providers globally.

The collaboration will see the integration of Innovative Software’s aviation messaging solution EDIfly into Zafire Aviation’s First suite of aviation management solutions. This initiative aims to create a comprehensive, secure communication platform that simplifies operations and protects data integrity across various aviation activities.

The companies say that by combining Zafire Aviation’s expertise in aircraft turnaround with Innovative Software’s encrypted messaging services, the partnership will deliver enhanced operational efficiency, control and data security to the aviation industry.

Paul Lynch, group managing director of Zafire Aviation, confirmed, “By incorporating Innovative Software’s EDIfly solution into our First suite, we are taking a significant step toward providing the aviation industry with superior operational tools. This collaboration will help set new standards for what aviation software can achieve.”

Richard Stokes, CEO of Innovative Software, added, “This partnership with Zafire Aviation allows us to broaden the reach and effectiveness of our EDIfly community messaging solution. Our commitment to innovation and excellence is likely to lead to significant developments that will benefit the global aviation community.”