SSP eliminates single-use plastic from 80% of its own-brand packaging

Airport restaurateur SSP has released its first standalone sustainability report, highlighting how the company has eliminated single-use plastic from 80% of its own-brand packaging, with around 85% recyclable, reusable or compostable.

The company launched its new sustainability strategy at the end of 2021, and the report provides detailed information about the group’s approach, progress against targets and plans for the key focus areas of serving customers responsibly, protecting the environment, supporting colleagues and communities, and upholding high standards of governance.

Patrick Coveney, group CEO of SSP, said, “Sustainability is key to our long-term success and delivering our purpose to be the best part of the journey. Our new sustainability strategy represents a step-change to our approach, and I’m incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made in 2022 – from increasing our plant-based menu offerings to eliminating unnecessary single-use plastic from approximately 80% of our own-brand packaging. We’ve also made great strides with our net zero ambition by completing the mapping of our total carbon footprint and developing our detailed plan to achieve net zero by 2040.

“I truly believe that, together, working in partnership with our clients, brand partners and suppliers, we can drive positive change across the food travel sector.”

Covering the financial year October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022, key achievements outlined in the report include:

36% reduction in absolute Scope 1 and 2 carbon dioxide equivalent (CO 2 e) emissions (versus 2029 baseline)

e) emissions (versus 2029 baseline) Completed mapping of the group’s Scope 3 emissions and development of its net zero roadmap, in line with a 1.5°C scenario

80% of SSP’s own-brand packaging free of unnecessary single-use plastic with around 85% recyclable, reusable or compostable

67% of the tea, coffee and hot chocolate served by SSP-owned brands certified to standards such as Fairtrade or Rainforest Alliance

33% of SSP’s own-brand meals plant based or vegetarian

Over 387,000 meals saved from going to landfill via the Too Good To Go food-saving app – equivalent to over 968 tons of CO 2 e emissions

e emissions 50% female representation on the SSP Group board of directors (an increase of 21% compared with 2021) and 36% women in senior leadership roles (an increase of 5% compared with 2021)

Partnerships in place with 27 charities globally, 14 of which are focused on alleviating food poverty in local communities

SSP is a signatory to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) Business Ambition for 1.5°C and is submitting its net zero target and reduction plan to the SBTi for validation.