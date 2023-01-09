Passenger Terminal Today
Passenger Terminal Today
You are at:»»»Tallinn Airport introduces first electric cars to its fleet
Sustainability

Tallinn Airport introduces first electric cars to its fleet

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +
Photo credit: Arno Mikkor

Tallinn Airport in Estonia has introduced three electric cars into its fleet as part of its carbon reduction efforts.

The Dacia Spring EVs will be used by aircraft service personnel and will replace the existing small vehicles, which consume around 2,500 liters of fuel per car per year.

Indrek Nõlvak, a member of the management board of Tallinn Airport, said, “Last year, we started using the first electric scooters to move around in the territory of the airport and they were quickly and warmly welcomed by staff. To allow our staff to use green transportation to service aircraft during the winter, we decided to purchase the first electric cars.”

The airport estimates that the introduction of electric cars will reduce its annual emissions by more than 17,000kg. The vehicles were delivered by local supplier City Motors.

Jüri-Bruno Asari, a member of the management board of City Motors, added, “In today’s world, movement is an essential part of our daily lives, whether you’re traveling by plane to a distant foreign country or driving from point A to point B when taking care of your daily business. The decision of Tallinn Airport to start using Dacia Spring electric cars for aircraft servicing makes it possible to do it in an environmentally friendly and much more cost-effective way than with vehicles with internal combustion engines.”

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, editor

Dan originally joined Passenger Terminal World in 2014 having spent the early years of his career in the recruitment industry. As online editor, he now produces daily content for the website and supports the editor with the publication of each exciting new issue. When he’s not reporting on the latest aviation news, Dan can be found on the golf course or apprehensively planning his next DIY project.




Related Posts

Comments are closed.