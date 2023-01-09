Tallinn Airport introduces first electric cars to its fleet

Tallinn Airport in Estonia has introduced three electric cars into its fleet as part of its carbon reduction efforts.

The Dacia Spring EVs will be used by aircraft service personnel and will replace the existing small vehicles, which consume around 2,500 liters of fuel per car per year.

Indrek Nõlvak, a member of the management board of Tallinn Airport, said, “Last year, we started using the first electric scooters to move around in the territory of the airport and they were quickly and warmly welcomed by staff. To allow our staff to use green transportation to service aircraft during the winter, we decided to purchase the first electric cars.”

The airport estimates that the introduction of electric cars will reduce its annual emissions by more than 17,000kg. The vehicles were delivered by local supplier City Motors.

Jüri-Bruno Asari, a member of the management board of City Motors, added, “In today’s world, movement is an essential part of our daily lives, whether you’re traveling by plane to a distant foreign country or driving from point A to point B when taking care of your daily business. The decision of Tallinn Airport to start using Dacia Spring electric cars for aircraft servicing makes it possible to do it in an environmentally friendly and much more cost-effective way than with vehicles with internal combustion engines.”