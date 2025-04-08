PTE World 2025 interview: Aaron Hornlimann, Elenium

As PTE World kicked off in Madrid (April 8, 9 & 10), PTW caught up with Elenium CEO Aaron Hornlimann to find out how the company – celebrating its 10th anniversary this year – strives to provide a seamless experience for airports and passengers with its self-service kiosks and bag drops.

Hornlimann explained how Elenium leverages technology such as computer vision and AI to achieve its goal. “Those are things we’ve come to expect in our everyday lives, we’ve got this technology in our cars, it’s time to bring it into our airports,” he said.

Elenium was founded in Australia and now serves almost 35 countries and 45 airlines, with quarter of a billion passengers experiencing its technology every year.

Watch the video to find out more about Elenium’s impressive growth and how its self-service solutions are designed to improve the passenger experience and increase capacity for airlines and airports.

