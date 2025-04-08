PTE DAY 1: Collins Aerospace unveils enhanced self-service solutions

Collins Aerospace has unveiled enhancements to its SelfServ platform – an integrated CUSS solution designed to streamline the passenger travel experience and airport operations. The company is also hosting demonstrations of its integrated self-service solutions and new kiosk at the show in Madrid.

Integrating both check-in and bag drop, SelfServ has been designed to empower passengers to manage their own journeys through Collins’ new user-friendly kiosks. When combined with the SelfPass biometric identity solution, it allows passengers to enroll their biometrics at the kiosk to enable secure and seamless processing at each touchpoint, from check-in and bag drop to security and boarding.

As a common-use offering, SelfServ enables airlines to share the same infrastructure, thereby reducing costs and improving the use of space within the airport. Carriers can also optimize their staffing by allowing a single agent to oversee multiple kiosks or bag drops, rather than dedicating an agent to each traditional desk.

“What sets SelfServ apart from other solutions is its integration within a broader portfolio of self-service and biometric technology solutions, allowing passengers to navigate the airport with ease,” said Nicole White, vice president and general manager of Connected Aviation at Collins Aerospace. “These advances represent a major step forward in our commitment to enhancing the passenger experience and helping airports and airlines meet the growing demand for more efficient operations and cost-effective travel solutions.”

At the show, Rakan Khaled, the company’s director of airport business and connected aviation, said, “Collins is supporting scalable solutions to support future airport growth. At PTE World 2025, Collins is showcasing a number of exciting developments in its self-service offering: a new self-service bag-drop application that allows passengers to quickly tag and dispatch their own bags; a modern new self-service kiosk that runs SelfServ, allowing passengers to check in without an agent; and new biometric enrollment options, allowing passengers to enroll and validate their biometrics at multiple stages of their journey. To modernize the platform and stay compliant, SelfServ is being developed to the latest CUSS 2.0 standards.

“As air travel rises, airports and airlines need to keep up by adapting to the growing number of passengers. One way they’re doing this is through advances in self-service technology and common-use systems, which offer more flexibility and create a better experience for everyone. Collins Aerospace is leading the charge in self-service innovation, helping airports reduce congestion and improve passenger flow.”

