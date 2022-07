Vitra launched its soft, modular seating system, Soft Wait, on Day One of the event. The sofa-style system combines comfort and ergonomics while also being suited to heavy use and the demands of public spaces. Pascal Berberet, head of Airport Division at Vitra explains more.

Catch up with more interviews from Passenger Terminal Expo 2022 in Paris: https://www.passengerterminal-expo.com/en/