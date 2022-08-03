Passenger Terminal Today
Passenger Terminal Today
You are at:»»»Passenger Terminal Expo & Conference 2022 interview with Kevin Cox, CEO, Ferrovial Vertiports
Expo

Passenger Terminal Expo & Conference 2022 interview with Kevin Cox, CEO, Ferrovial Vertiports

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +

Kevin’s presentation at Passenger Terminal Conference 2022 was titled ‘Successfully siting, designing, building and operating vertiports now to ensure our future’, which looked at how this nascent industry is highly dependent upon the proper siting, development, construction, and operation of a series of agnostic vertiport networks, seamlessly integrated into the fabric of their surroundings.

Catch up with more interviews from Passenger Terminal Expo 2022 in Paris: https://www.passengerterminal-expo.com/en/

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, editor

With over a decade of experience as a business and technology journalist working in B2B publishing, Hazel first joined UKi in 2011. After taking 18 months off to bring up her daughter and try her hand at marketing copywriting, she returned in January 2018 to do what she loves best – magazine editing! She is now the editor of UKi's Passenger Terminal World and Parcel and Postal Technology International magazines.




Related Posts

Comments are closed.