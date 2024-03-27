ADR launches digital shopping service

Aeroporti di Roma (ADR) has launched a digital shopping service – Shop&Fly – in partnership with Lagardère Travel Retail that gives passengers at Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci Airport the opportunity to reserve products available on Aeroporti di Roma’s website and pay for and pick them up directly at the airport.

Shop&Fly

With Shop&Fly, passengers can use their personal digital devices to choose from a range of items – including a large selection of perfumes, make-up and skincare products, food and wine and toys – on the airport’s website.

There is a catalog of 9,000 products from over 600 brands that passengers can order online and pick up at the airport. A 10% discount has been reserved for online orders compared to purchases made directly in store.

The e-shopping platform also includes ‘Personal Shopper’ (to reserve in advance luxury products that you then pay at the boutique), ‘Book a Table’ (to reserve a table in the airport’s restaurants) and ‘Take away and Fly’ (to purchase the meal online and collect it at the airport).

All ITA Airways passengers, even those coming from a non-Schengen destination, will also be able to collect the products ordered on Shop&Fly at the pick-up points of Lagardère Travel Retail-owned Aelia Duty Free stores.

Changing consumer behavior

Alberto Niero, CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail Italia, said, “Today, we are really glad to announce the launch of the new Shop&Fly service, realized in partnership with ADR and its partner brands. This very ambitious project is aimed at responding to the changing behavior of consumers who are more and more digitally oriented, by offering them an additional opportunity to purchase our products.”

“We constantly strive to fully meet our customers’ needs, acknowledging their crucial role in our growth and the increasingly digital approach toward consumption” said Marilena Blasi, chief commercial officer at ADR. “It is essential to ensure a seamless digital experience, especially during the pre-flight phase, during which passengers interact with services such as shopping and dining. It is with this mindset that we launched our Shop&Fly e-commerce platform, which allows passengers to reserve duty-free products online and pay for them in-store, the first step into a journey of continuous improvement in terms of offer, brands and services, always aligned with our customers’ needs.”

