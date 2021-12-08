Ground broken on next phase of expansion works for Gatwick rail station

Construction work has got underway on the next phase of improvement works for the rail station at London Gatwick Airport.

Chris Heaton-Harris, UK rail minister, broke ground on the next stage of works for the second concourse, which will create a new entrance that towers above the existing platforms, doubling the space for passengers and creating an eye-catching gateway to the airport.

On track for completion by 2023, the improved station will boast larger platforms for passengers and improved accessibility, with more escalators, lifts and stairs. The project will save more than 500 tons of CO2 emissions by using low-carbon concrete during construction.

Heaton-Harris said, “Gatwick is one of the UK’s busiest airports, and as we look toward a post-recovery future for aviation and rail, we need a station capable of meeting the growing demands of rail users, commuters and airport passengers from across the world.

“The upgrades being made to the station today will help the UK build back better from the pandemic, benefitting millions of people and helping to create new jobs and opportunities in the local area.”

John Halsall, southern region managing director, Network Rail, said, “Gatwick Airport is a key gateway to the UK and this investment means people will get a fantastic welcome to the country. As more people return to air and rail travel, it’s so important we give them a first-class passenger experience. By creating a new and more accessible station we’re doing just that and we’re so excited to reach this milestone in its transformation.”

Jonathan Pollard, chief commercial officer, Gatwick Airport, said, “Work starting on the new station concourse means we’re edging closer to offering passengers a completely transformed railway station with a seamless transition into the airport, with more lifts, escalators and a doubling in the total size of the concourse.

“The new station will also complement huge improvements to rail services at the airport in recent years which together encourage more people to use public transport – a sustainable form of travel.”

Stephen MacCallaugh, general manager of Gatwick Express, said, “We’re really pleased to reinstate our non-stop Gatwick Express service. Gatwick Airport plays a vital part in driving economic growth in the Southeast and we’re proud to support its recovery.

“This fabulous station upgrade is essential to accommodate the huge numbers of passengers we see in normal times, at the same time improving accessibility and the punctuality of trains passing through for airport users and commuters along the route.”