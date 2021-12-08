IEG and Star Alliance launch LoungeAtlas at Ezeiza Airport

IEG, a provider of airport lounge management software services, has announced it is working with the Star Alliance Lounge at Ezeiza Airport in Buenos Aires to launch the LoungeAtlas booking service.

“With the LoungeAtlas booking solution, one of our clients can sell lounge passes to potential new customers within seconds!” enthuses Rick Di Corpo, enterprise account executive at IEG Inc. “With a pay-and-go solution, LoungeAtlas gives its partners a fast-track way method to efficiently utilize extra lounge capacity during off-peak hours.

“LoungeAtlas accepts multiple forms of payment including but not limited to credit card, mileage redemption, PayPal, Alipay and WePay. Partners can expand to offer not just one-time walk-up entries, but also pre-booked reservations and recurring lounge memberships. And you can sell lounge pass online on our website while dynamically setting the price based on occupation levels.”

Star Alliance VP customer experience Christian Draeger stated, “It is a pleasure working with IEG, and we quickly found alignment on a common goal. Collaboration with trusted partners allows for greater transparency and clearer communication, as well as smoother implementation. We look forward to more success stories in the near future.”

Guests bookings into the 450m2 lounge will enjoy complimentary quality refreshments from the self-service buffet as well as a shower suite to freshen up before their flight. The lounge is located airside, after security and immigration, on the upper-level opposite gate 9.