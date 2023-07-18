Swedavia updates digital accessibility solutions

Airport operator Swedavia has updated its digital solutions for the coordination of passengers with reduced mobility (PRM) at Stockholm Arlanda Airport and Göteborg Landvetter Airport in Sweden.

A mobile app for effective coordination of services was launched at Göteborg Landvetter. The app is already available at Stockholm Arlanda, but a function has been launched that tracks the position of wheelchairs at the airport in real time, enabling Swedavia’s staff to quickly locate an available wheelchair when a passenger needs one. Along with the new digital tool, the work process has also reportedly been improved.

Swedavia’s PRM service is free and booked in advance through the passenger’s airline. In addition to wheelchairs and escorts, the PRM team has a number of vehicles to provide assistance as well as two high loaders. At Stockholm Arlanda Airport alone, nearly 100 people work with Swedavia’s PRM service.

These updates come just ahead of the summer travel peak. During peak season, the PRM team is doubled in order to handle the increased need for this passenger service and cover for staff on holiday leave. In addition to the PRM service, Swedavia’s assistance team escorts hundreds of unaccompanied minors each week during peak season. An escort for an unaccompanied minor is booked in advance through the airline, which usually charges a fee for the service.

Karin Gylin, head of strategic development and innovation at Swedavia, said, “We work continuously to develop our processes in order to give passengers the best possible experience at our airports, and digitization and innovation play an important role here. A well-functioning PRM service is of the greatest importance to Swedavia since our airports must be accessible and offer a good experience to everyone.”

Fredrik Holgersson, business process owner of the PRM service at Arlanda, said, “During a typical summer week, we can have 3,000 passengers who need PRM service, which needs to be coordinated and provided at the right time. The new app, which features positioning, will make things much easier both for our staff who use it and for our passengers receiving assistance from Swedavia’s PRM service.

“With this solution, it will be possible to reduce waiting times for people who get help from our PRM service and at the same time improve the workplace environment for employees. One new development this summer is that we now also have a centrally located counter in Terminal 5 at Arlanda where we coordinate the work. This ensures that we have a good product for our passengers and airline customers.”

To read about how the passenger terminal industry is ensuring safe and accessible navigation throughout the airport, read the exclusive feature in the latest issue of Passenger Terminal World, here.