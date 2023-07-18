Leeds Bradford selects Leidos to deliver security checkpoint technologies

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) in the UK will deploy Leidos’s ClearScan carry-on baggage scanners, ProPassage Automated Tray Return Systems and the Mosaic Enterprise Software Platform to modernize its security checkpoints.

Leidos will deliver four integrated ClearScan and ProPassage lanes. ClearScan is a computed tomography (CT) scanner with advanced, threat detection algorithms. This capability eliminates the need to remove electronics and approved liquids from carry-on baggage. With ProPassage, trays are automatically fed to passengers to divest their belongings for screening. These key systems will improve both passenger and staff satisfaction by increasing operational efficiencies. The integrated lanes will also deliver higher throughput enabling LBA to meet the latest UK security requirements. The first lanes are expected to be installed in the fourth quarter of 2023 with project completion in early 2024.

Through this upgrade, LBA will also deploy Mosaic, Leidos’s enterprise software platform. This solution integrates and analyzes real-time data to create a centralized security management system. This will give LBA the ability to upgrade to centralized image processing (CIP) capabilities. The initial deployment is for four primary and six secondary viewing stations, as well as one supervisor station.

With Mosaic, LBA gains access to a real-time business intelligence tool to better manage the passenger flow at checkpoints, security bottlenecks and planned system downtime. Mosaic is a genuine open architecture solution designed from the outset to facilitate the integration of both third-party equipment and technology.

Damian Ives, chief operating officer and accountable manager at Leeds Bradford Airport, commented, “This is an important component of our plan to modernize LBA. When installed, Leidos’s industry-leading equipment will make traveling through our airport a faster and smoother experience for passengers, enabling us to operate more efficiently and continue to meet the highest standards of safety.”

Brad Buswell, senior vice president and operations manager at Leidos, said, “With travel demands hitting or exceeding pre-pandemic levels, the right technologies can help deliver the highest level of threat detection and a more seamless experience for passengers. We are delighted to work with Leeds Bradford Airport and provide our advanced security solutions.”

To find out more about Leidos’s latest technology, read about the company’s participation in Passenger Terminal Expo 2023, here.