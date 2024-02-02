ACI and the Civil Aviation Administration of China to strengthen Chinese airport cooperation

Airports Council International (ACI) World, ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East (ACI APAC and MID), and the China Civil Airports Association (CCAA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen the cooperation with Chinese airports.

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general of ACI World, completed a five-day tour of China, which included meetings with top-level representatives from CCAA, Beijing Capital International Airport, Daxing International Airport and Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, as well as with government representatives including Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) administrator Song Zhiyong and the mayor of Guangzhou, Sun Zhiyang.

The ACI-CCAA MoU will see the parties collaborate on several initiatives including airport customer experience through the ACI Airport Service Quality (ASQ) program; ACI global training and assessment, including the APEX in Excellence peer assessment program; decarbonization through the new ACI APAC & MID Net Zero Roadmap program; and ACI and CCAA events in China.

de Oliveira said, “The reopening of China in 2022, the second-largest aviation market after the United States, remains a critical boost to global activity and to passenger traffic, both domestically within the Chinese aviation market and for international travel. The Asia-Pacific region, where China plays a key role, is expected to rebound in 2023, reaching 85.3% of 2019 levels. Our deepest gratitude to CCAA for its warm hospitality, as we look forward to fortifying our partnership in a multitude of ways, including enhancing the customer experience, honing professional skills and accreditations, championing decarbonization and organizing airport events around the world, with Chinese airports at the forefront.”

Stefano Baronci, director general of ACI APAC and MID, said, “China will continue to be one of the most vibrant aviation markets, and is expected to contribute 21% to the additional growth in the global traffic by 2041. In order to cater to this growth, Chinese airports must make substantial preparations for efficient operations, addressing evolving passenger needs and implementing sustainable measures for environmental protection. We hope this MoU will further strengthen the already strong ties between our relationships with CCAA and will serve as a platform to promote ACI programs to the airports in China as part of our mission to promote excellence in airport operations and management.”

Mam Wang Ruiping, chair of the CCAA, said, “The signing of this MoU highlights China Civil Airports Association’s commitment to working with international organizations such as Airports Council International (ACI). The MoU formalizes a comprehensive and in-depth cooperation wherein Chinese airports are fully internationalized and integral to the development of global civil aviation.”

