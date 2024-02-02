Harry Reid International Airport welcomed record 57 million passengers last year

Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas, Nevada, has set a new annual passenger record for the second consecutive year, serving 57.6 million travelers in 2023 and beating the previous record of 52.6 million in 2022.

October was the busiest ever month for the airport, with 5.4 million passengers served, and domestic travel was at an all-time high last year with 53.5 million passengers. International traffic also continued to rebound, hitting 3.2 million passengers, surpassing the three million mark for the first time since 2019.

“Setting a new annual record emphasizes the strength of air travel in Las Vegas and the faith in Harry Reid International Airport to deliver on a world class customer experience,” said Rosemary Vassiliadis, Clark County director of Aviation (CCDOA). “We worked to raise the bar even further in 2023, as millions traveled for special events, conventions, sporting events, concerts and more. Our attention is already focused on 2024 and meeting the continued demand for our growing region.”