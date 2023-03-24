AECOM to project manage the expansion of Neom Airport

Infrastructure consulting firm AECOM has been awarded a multi-year contract to provide project management consultancy (PMC) services for Neom International Airport (NIA) in the northwestern region of Saudi Arabia.

AECOM’s scope will include project management for masterplanning, design and construction services, through to testing, commissioning, operational readiness, activation and transition (ORAT).

Lara Poloni, president of AECOM, said, “We are very pleased to be part of this innovative Neom project, which is set to transform travel between Neom and the world. Our track record delivering large-scale infrastructure projects in the region, as well as our mobilized global aviation resources and project management experts, will help ensure the successful delivery of NIA.”

Hamed Zaghw, chief executive of AECOM’s Middle East and Africa region, commented, “We are delighted that AECOM will be adding another chapter to its relationship with Neom. This contract is a testament to our leadership position in the region and to our continuous commitment to Neom and the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.”

