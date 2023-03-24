Hannover Airport switches to digital parking

Hannover International Airport in Germany will switch to digital parking from April 2023.

The new system from Peter Park System will first be implemented in the short-term parking spaces on the arrivals level. Parking on the departure level will also go digital in the summer of 2023. When driving in and out of the terminal area, the license plate of the vehicle is read using a scanner and the parking time is automatically determined. Payment is made by entering the license plate number at one of the pay machines. The system offers several payment options including cash, cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay (NFC) as well as online payments via an app.

With this technology, the amount to be paid is limited to the length of time actually parked, and passengers will no longer have to pay in advance. Signs have been posted around the car park to remind travelers not to forget to pay before they leave. Once the payment process has been completed, the vehicle can leave the area without stopping. If passengers leave the parking area within the 10-minute free parking period, there is no parking fee.

Only an image of the vehicle license plate number and a text file with a time and date stamp are recorded to determine the parking time. There is expressly no video recording. No public ground is recorded either. If there is no parking violation and the payment is made before leaving the car park, the entry and exit data will be automatically deleted.

There is no conventional paper or plastic ticket, which reduces costs and waste. The digital management of parking areas and parking violations also reduces costs for the airport company because an external company is no longer required to check parking tickets.

Sönke Jacobsen, a press spokesman for Hannover Airport, said, “We would like to continue to improve our service for all visitors and passengers at Hannover Airport and are therefore pleased when we can offer a convenient and customer-friendly parking system. With Peter Park, one of the market leaders in the field of digital parking space management, we have a competent partner at our side who provides the entire digital parking space system from the software to the machines and scanners. And that without a necessary increase in parking fees due to complex installations.”

Maximilian Schlereth, managing director of Peter Park System, added, “It is a pleasure for us to support Hannover Airport in the digitalization of its parking areas and to contribute to increasing efficiency and customer friendliness at the location through process automation. Hannover Airport is thus creating Germany’s first barrier-free, fully automated high-frequency zone at a terminal’s right-of-way.”

