Aeropuertos Uruguay opens new terminal at Carmelo International Airport

Airport operator Aeropuertos Uruguay has inaugurated its recently modernized Carmelo International Airport in Carmelo, Colonia Department, boasting a new terminal and newly renovated aeronautical infrastructure.

The modernization project included the construction of a new terminal facility equipped with the latest technology to receive national and international flights, as well as a duty-free shop and Narbona restaurant. Infrastructure upgrades included paving and extending the main runway, taxiway and platform, as well as installing LED lights, new communication equipment and an automatic weather station.

Diego Arrosa, CEO of Aeropuertos Uruguay, said, “At Corporación América Airports we have been committed to Uruguay for almost 20 years, and this milestone reaffirms the promise we made from day one to contribute to the development of our country. We are proud of our great team, which is the key for all this to happen.”

Aeropuertos Uruguay is part of the Corporación América Airports group. In addition to Carmelo International Airport, it manages the airports in Carrasco, Punta del Este, Rivera, Salto, Durazno, Melo and Paysandú.