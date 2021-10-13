Analogic wins CT contract for US CPSS program 

Analogic Corporation has received a US$198.4m contract award from the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for delivery, installation and maintenance of its ConneCT Computed Tomography (CT) checkpoint security screening systems.

The multi-year contract is the first awarded under TSA’s new Checkpoint Property Screening Systems (CPSS) program which will have Analogic deploy over 300 mid-size CPSS Systems into airport security checkpoints across the country. The new CT screening technology is expected to significantly improve aviation security by providing enhanced 3D images to security officers and by limiting divesture and increasing throughput, all in a touch-free environment.

Tom Ripp, CEO of Analogic, commented, “Analogic is exceedingly pleased to receive TSA qualification under this program and to have received the TSA’s first production award for deployment of these important CPSS systems at US airport security checkpoints. On the 20-year anniversary of 9/11, we are reminded of the importance of our work and are proud to again be working with the TSA to deploy Analogic’s advanced 3D CT technology to strengthen our nation’s aviation security while enabling a more secure, efficient and passenger friendly process.”