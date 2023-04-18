Baltimore/Washington Airport expands two Maryland businesses

Fraport Maryland has opened two additional Maryland-based businesses – Socks Express and On the Fly by The Greene Turtle – at Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) Airport in Maryland.

Both businesses are long-time tenants of the airport. Socks Express, a locally owned ACDBE subtenant, expands onto the A/B Food Court with an express retail shop offering fashion socks and featuring a collection of socks and related accessories. According to BWI Marshall Airport, over the last 10 years, minority and women-owned food and retail concession businesses at the airport have generated over US$466m.

The expanded On the Fly by The Greene Turtle offering will be located at the lower level of the E Main Terminal and provides breakfast, lunch and coffee upgrades for military personnel flying out of Gate E. On the Fly expands The Greene Turtle’s footprint at BWI Marshall Airport and will feature food and beverage options from the main kitchen of The Greene Turtle, which is located on Concourse D.

Michael R. Mullaney, CEO of Fraport USA, said, “We deeply value our nearly two decades partnership as the BWI Marshall Airport concessionaire during a period of exceptional growth as the airport has grown into the busiest commercial airport in the region, and we remain committed to providing the highest-quality passenger experience possible. We are excited to support the growth and success of these two exemplary, longstanding tenants with Maryland roots.”

Read more retail updates from the passenger terminal industry, here.