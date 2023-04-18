ZeroAvia and Absolut Hydrogen to develop liquid hydrogen refueling infrastructure

Zero-emission aviation solution provider ZeroAvia and liquid hydrogen technology company Absolut Hydrogen have partnered to jointly explore liquid hydrogen (LH2 ) production, storage and refueling at airports.

The partners will work together to build and demonstrate liquefaction and liquid hydrogen storage in an airport context and ultimately explore the technology developments, concept of operations, safety procedures and standards for larger-scale deployment to deliver liquid hydrogen to aircraft.

Grenoble-based Absolut Hydrogen, a subsidiary of Groupe Absolut, develops LH2 systems for heavy-duty mobility for aeronautical, maritime and land applications, building upon Groupe Absolut’s experience in complex cryogenic systems. Absolut Hydrogen is offering a full LH2 product range with an entry-level small-scale hydrogen liquefaction system (<50kg/day), a 100kg/day turbo-Brayton-based H2 liquefier and a 1T/day liquefier based on the same technology.

While ZeroAvia’s first certified powertrains for up to 19-seat aircraft will be powered by gaseous hydrogen, ZA2000 – a 2-5.4MW modular powertrain for 40-80 seat aircraft that targets 2027 entry in service – will require liquid hydrogen. This is expected to improve the volumetric energy density of the fuel, enabling support for larger aircraft, flying more passengers on longer typical routes.

Arnab Chaterjee, vice president of infrastructure at ZeroAvia, said, “As well as building our in-house liquid hydrogen knowledge over the last few months, it has been critical to establishing partnerships to begin building the ecosystem that can deliver liquid hydrogen fuel for larger aircraft, at larger airport locations. Retaining and growing aviation will bring us all closer together and keep the world small, but it depends upon this quest for zero-emission aviation being successful.”

Jérôme Lacapère, CEO of Absolut Hydrogen, said, “This partnership with ZeroAvia is an opportunity to take a new step towards more sustainable aviation. Liquid hydrogen is considered the most advantageous state for tomorrow’s aviation and heavy-duty mobility in general, and Absolut Hydrogen enables its availability thanks to its H2 liquefiers. I am convinced this partnership will lead to new standards on liquid hydrogen infrastructure for aircraft.”

