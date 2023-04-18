Plaza Premium Lounge lands at Adelaide Airport

Plaza Premium Group (PPG) has opened a 532m2 lounge in the international departures area at Adelaide Airport (ADL) in Australia.

The lounge can cater for up to 137 persons. The bespoke design incorporates features of natural stone, marble, granite and travertine, timber, a raked render finish throughout and a selection of contemporary feature lighting and furniture. It has been designed to be bright and warm, with gentle curves and soft surfaces, offering travelers a relaxed, sophisticated environment during their journey. The lounge also presents the group’s first specialty wine feature in collaboration with Accolade Wines to be launched later in April 2023.

Upon entering, guests will travel through the wine corridor opening into the lounge space divided into multiple zones that accommodate the needs of different travelers. Guests can enjoy a cocktail at the bar, grab a bite in the dining area, or catch up on last-minute work or emails in one of the booths. The lounge features art by South Australian artists Miranda Lloyd and Julie Perri. Showers are available to any guests who want to freshen up pre-flight.

With sustainability in mind, single-use plastics have been eliminated from the lounge. The lighting scheme is comprised of 100% LED lighting and the lounge is fitted with energy-efficient appliances and water-saving devices.

Plaza Premium Lounge Adelaide is open daily to all travelers and accepts walk-ins. ‘Smart Traveller’ members enjoy a 20% discount all year round on walk-in rates. Various multicity passes are also available at a value deal. Travelers can choose between the Australia Pass which gives access to all Plaza Premium Lounges in Australia including Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, or opt for the more popular Kangaroo route where the multicountry pass gives travelers access to lounges across Australia, Southeast Asia and the UK. Passes are valid for 12 months from the activation date and can easily be shared with family and friends.

Brenton Cox, managing director at Adelaide Airport, said, “We’re excited that for the first time, all our international departing and transit passengers have the option to relax in a wonderful premium lounge space before their flight. This is one of the final pieces of our A$200m [US$134m] terminal expansion project that has also seen a significant upgrade of our international arrivals and departures facilities including expanded duty-free, more room for immigration processing and more baggage belts for arriving passengers.”

Poh Kiat Lee, regional general manager of Oceania at Plaza Premium Group, commented, “We are delighted to be the first and only international lounge at Adelaide Airport offering departing and transit passengers their own lounge to relax in before flying just steps from departure gates. This is our 4th major city location in Australia; each lounge’s design reflects the personality of its home city. We are excited to bring our exceptional hospitality to Adelaide, setting a new standard of offerings, welcoming guests to experience our award-winning service amongst local touches of South Australia.”

To find out more about Plaza Premium Lounge’s latest developments, click here.