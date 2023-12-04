Congress considers updates to Global Entry program

The Improving Travel for Families Act, which aims to update the Global Entry process, is progressing through US Congress. The legislation has now advanced through the House Committee on Homeland Security markup.

Global Entry is a trusted traveler program that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States. Program members proceed to the Global Entry lanes at airports where processing technology captures a photo to verify their membership.

If passed, the bill would provide more flexibility for families traveling with children internationally. The TSA adopted measures earlier in 2023 to allow children to join their parents in TSA PreCheck fast lanes, but Global Entry is yet to follow suit.

The bill states that a child who is 10 or under who is not a member of Global Entry and who is traveling with their parent or legal guardian who is a member of Global Entry can accompany such parent or legal guardian through a Global Entry lane upon arrival at an international airport in the United States.

The bill will additionally permit a parent or legal guardian who is applying for Global Entry membership to schedule a single appointment for an interview relating to membership for up to four children.