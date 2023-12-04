Griffiths Farrans awarded contract to transform Bristol Airport’s public transportation hub

Griffiths Farrans JV has been awarded a contract to deliver a transformational public transportation hub as part of what is reportedly Bristol Airport’s largest capital project ever.

The £60m (US$76m) investment will create a public transportation interchange hub and multi-story parking garage to improve services and accessibility for customers arriving at or departing from Bristol Airport. Enabling works commenced in May to divert services, and work has now begun to construct an access ramp to the existing remaining parking garages.

The project forms part of Bristol Airport’s overall transformational development plan to enable 12 million passengers a year to use the airport. It aims to provide an enlarged public transportation interchange hub, an improved internal road system and an additional multi-story parking garage with customer enhancements such as waiting rooms and rest facilities.

The public transportation interchange hub will provide access for coaches, buses and other forms of public transportation on the top level of the multi-story parking garage. The public transportation interchange hub will more than double the number of bus/coach bays to 16.

The top level of the garage will also provide a dedicated drop-off and pick-up location and a new gateway for all customers, with ease of access to the terminal. The multi-story garage will provide over 2,000 spaces, with blue badge parking for disabled drivers. It will adjoin the existing multi-story parking garage. The terminal will be accessed via a glazed pedestrian bridge link on the same level.

Dave Lees, CEO of Bristol Airport, said, “This project is transformational for our customers. It is the largest single capital investment project since the terminal opened in 2000 and will take 18 months to complete. As with all large-scale projects, it is complex and the development work will need to be phased to accommodate the normal day-to-day airport operations. During the project, customers will see several temporary changes taking place, including temporary relocation of some parking garages and changes to internal road layouts. We will continue to keep customers informed of the changes via directional signage, customer messaging on parking bookings, the website and social media.”

Simon Dunn, pre-construction director of Griffiths Farrans, said, “Griffiths and Farrans have worked in partnership with Bristol Airport and fellow CRH business Tarmac to deliver the optimum solution for the airport, with a keen focus on sustainability. Over 100,000 tons of excavated material will be processed into suitable material for use in the project. All asphalt materials removed from the existing car park will also be processed for reuse within the asphalt material that will be provided for the perimeter roads.

“This project is a great example of what can be achieved when both client and contractor work openly and collaboratively, something that has been instilled in the project team from day one.”

Glenn Gilmore, regional director of Griffiths Farrans, added, “We are looking forward to getting started with this exciting project, which will play a significant role in the step change of Bristol Airport as it elevates its offering to support new air links and increase inbound tourism. The vision for the future is one with sustainability, safety and enhanced customer experiences at the heart of it. Griffiths Farrans JV has extensive experience within the aviation sector providing intelligent construction and civil engineering solutions across the UK. Throughout this project, we will be engaging on a calendar of social value activities that will maximize our use of the local supply chain, create apprenticeships and employment opportunities and engage with colleges, schools and the voluntary and community sector to leave a positive lasting legacy in the area.”

