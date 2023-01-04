Edinburgh Airport to increase charity fund for 2023

Edinburgh Airport in Scotland donated £100,000 (US$120,000) to charities and local community groups over the past year, with an increased fund returning for 2023.

The airport’s Community Fund ensures communities benefit from its activities by providing financial support to community groups and charities committed to improving opportunities, facilities and services available to local people. Next year’s total funding will increase to £140,000 (US$170,000).

The fund prioritizes applications relating to the airport’s Greater Good sustainability strategy with funding being allocated to projects relating to the four pillars within the strategy: Zero Carbon, Enhancing Scotland, Scotland’s Best Business and Trusted Neighbour.

Thirty-three groups across Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife and Stirling shared the funding, with £11,570 (US$13,945) also going to the airport’s corporate charity partner, The Larder.

Gordon Robertson, director of communications and sustainability, said, “Helping our local community groups and charities and sharing the benefits of the airport is something we really believe in. People working within their own communities are often those who require the most assistance to make small changes which contribute to the greater good and we’re honored to play a small part in that. We hope next year’s increased fund will encourage more groups to come forward and apply for assistance as we all look towards a more sustainable future.”

Alex Cole-Hamilton, Edinburgh Western MSP and chair of the Community Fund, added, “Local groups are the foundation of communities across the area and the work that they do has wide ranging impacts for those who need them, be that for leisure, learning or respite. They are sometimes the unsung heroes and it is those groups that need most support in difficult times.

“Allocating funding to assist sustainability projects means we can all continue to play our part locally and nationally and it is encouraging that organizations like Edinburgh Airport are aware of the need to share the benefits of their business. The increase in funding for 2023 is welcome and I hope more groups will apply to receive critical support.”

Angela Moohan, chief executive, The Larder, said, “It has been a pleasure working with the airport team over the past year, as their charity of the year. The team have supported our business planning as well as making much needed financial donations, in what has been a difficult year.

“These financial donations have supported over 160 young people to reach their full potential and provide food with dignity for over 500 children and adults. We look forward to developing our partnership in 2023.”