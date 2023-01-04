Uber awarded taxi service contract for Václav Havel Airport

Ride-hailing service Uber has been appointed the new operator of the taxi service at Václav Havel Airport Prague in the Czech Republic from the spring of 2023.

Following a competitive bidding process, Uber will guarantee a fixed fare price, quoted in advance, with 24/7 service availability, and a fleet of up to five-year-old mainly upper middle-class cars.

Jakub Puchalský, member of the Prague Airport board of directors, said, “Taxi service is key for us. In the concession procedure, we emphasized the requirements of passengers, who above all want to know the price in advance. The new taxi operator will provide its services under the constant control of the airport. All rides, even those outside of Prague, must comply with the maximum price regulation.”

Zbyněk Stanjura, Minister of Finance, added, “The world is changing dynamically, and if we don’t want to be left behind, we have to respond to this development, among other things, by continuously improving our customer service offer. I believe that the new operator of the taxi service will fulfil the airport management expectations they have of them in this regard.”

The operator will have the obligation to determine the final price before each ride, which will be calculated by its software. The resulting fare must not exceed the agreed price, even when changing the route or waiting in traffic.

Passengers will be able to order a taxi ride using their phone without the need to download an application, via the web interface, and at kiosks in the arrival halls at both terminals. Based on the contractual conditions, the operator will work with drivers who will ensure the required quality of services and traffic safety. The operator will also ensure the drivers have all valid permits, speak Czech, and have at least a basic knowledge of English to be able to carry a basic conversation with the customer. They must also wear job-appropriate attire. The customer will always have the option of contactless payments.

Štěpán Šindelář, Uber’s operations manager for the Czech Republic, said, “The official partnership with Václav Havel Airport is a huge success and a significant milestone for our operation in Czechia. We know how crucial the quality of transport from the airport is, not only for the capital city, but also for the entire Czech Republic. This gives us the opportunity to influence the reputation of our country at the very first contact with foreign visitors, which entails a great commitment that we are ready to take on with the utmost responsibility and care.”