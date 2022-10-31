Kansai Airport remodels domestic area in Terminal 1

Kansai International Airport in Japan has completed the first phase of its remodeling works, with the inauguration of a new domestic area in Terminal 1.

The area was redesigned around a new lounge, new shops and restaurants. The offerings were chosen to celebrate the flavors of Kansai and improve the functionality of the airport’s commercial spaces.

The second phase of work will be completed in December 2023, with the opening of the new international area. The remodeling is intended to improve passengers’ experience along their entire journey (check-in, emigration, shopping areas, boarding) while deploying new technologies to serve passengers. Supported by the Japanese government, Kansai International Airport has stated that these works are the most important ones it has carried out since its opening in 1994.

The airport has been operated by Vinci Airports with its partner ORIX since 2016. Nicolas Notebaert, CEO of Vinci Concessions and president of Vinci Airports, said, “Delivering the first phase of the remodeling work at Kansai International Airport is a new stage in our partnership with the Japanese authorities. As Japan reopens its borders to travelers, Vinci Airports is committed to supporting the resumption of traffic and welcoming passengers in an efficient and user-friendly airport, showcasing Japan’s culture of innovation.”