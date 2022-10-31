London Luton Airport wins customer experience award

London Luton Airport (LLA) in the UK has been recognized for its commitment to customer service at the 2022 UK Customer Experience Awards held at Wembley Stadium.

LLA and customer experience partner, Ethos Farm, won the silver award in the ‘Business Change and Transformation’ category.

Earlier in 2022, LLA launched the ‘LLA Way Service Standard’, providing staff working at the airport with a service strategy designed to deliver a courteous, responsive and caring guest experience. Alongside an increase in passenger numbers during 2022, the airport provided an average wait time in the security area of nine minutes or less. According to the airport, more than 96% of guests who passed through LLA in 2022 have rated their experience as good, very good or excellent.

Clare Armstrong, head of passenger services at London Luton Airport, commented, “The unprecedented situation that we have seen over the past few years has highlighted the importance of adapting to change and evolving our thinking around the guest experience. Our mission to deliver service the LLA way is based on collaborating as one team and taking accountability to deliver the best possible end-to-end guest experience at London Luton Airport. This award is a testament to the hard work of our entire team and we are delighted to have received this recognition alongside our customer experience partner, Ethos Farm.”

Mathew Garner, co-founder of Ethos Farm, added, “LLA has a fantastic team that is totally focused on the end-to-end customer journey that it delivers – all of which is designed to ensure a consistently smooth and friendly passenger experience at the airport. We are absolutely delighted to receive this prestigious recognition alongside London Luton Airport, and we look forward to continuing to support the airport’s customer experience journey with this professional and dedicated team.”