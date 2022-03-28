Kempegowda Airport wins Wings India awards

Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) in Bengaluru, India, has won the ‘Best Airport’ and ‘Aviation Innovation’ awards in the Wings India Awards 2022.

The awards were presented by Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, India’s Minister of Civil Aviation, following an assessment of customer service and facilities. They recognize the airport’s customer-centric approach, innovations and adoption of new technology.

The award ceremony was jointly organized by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and was held on March 25, 2022, at Hotel Taj Krishna, Hyderabad.

Hari Marar, managing director and CEO of the airport’s operating company, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), said, “We are honored to receive this recognition from Wings India 2022 for our relentless efforts in providing superior travel experiences to passengers. As the operator of a world-class airport, BIAL has undertaken a host of steps to enable digital solutions and tech innovations to make travel seamless and memorable. The awards will motivate us further to keep enhancing our services to meet the ever-increasing needs of passengers.”