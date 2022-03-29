Fort Wayne Airport partly opens expanded terminal

Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) in Indiana has opened the first portion of its reconstructed terminal building.

Features of the updated space include floor-to-ceiling windows, a raised roof, new interior and exterior signage, low-profile baggage scales and the beginning of a trail that will eventually run through the entire terminal building.

The updated area has added an American Airlines ticket counter and check-in area, American Airlines offices and a portion of the terminal’s drive canopy, and also includes improved vestibules and seating area. Following the opening of the American Airlines ticketing space, work will begin on Allegiant Air’s ticket counter space, followed by Delta Air Lines and United Airlines. Each airline ticket space will shift west by one counter area.

In addition to the upgraded interior opening, a portion of the airport’s terminal drive is also open so that passengers can be dropped off on a portion of the curb. Those needing to drop off a passenger, or navigating the terminal drive, will now be able to come in front of the terminal building before being routed through the second half of the temporary terminal drive. Those picking up passengers will still do so in the temporary pick-up area located directly across from FWA baggage claim.

The construction forms part of the airport’s West Terminal expansion and rehabilitation project. The project is working to transform FWA into a modernized facility capable of handling the increasing amounts of passengers. The West Terminal Expansion is a part of Project Gateway, which has included the parking lot rehabilitation project, rental car return lot canopy expansion and renewable solar energy project, and the East and West Terminal Apron improvement project.

Scott Hinderman, executive director of airports at FWA, said, “We are excited to welcome passengers into the first finished portion of the West Terminal expansion project. This will give people a glimpse at what the rest of the terminal will look like as we move toward opening new areas and completing the project. The Airport Authority staff looks forward to passengers enjoying some of the new amenities, as well as the new look of FWA moving forward.”