Nashville Airport opens 200,000ft2  Grand Lobby

Nashville International Airport in Tennessee has opened its 200,000ft2 Grand Lobby with 12 brands including Music City Shop, Nashville Jam Session, Whiskey Trailhead, Parnassus Books and restaurant Pharmacy Burger Parlor.

The lobby project was spearheaded by concessionaire Fraport USA and executed in partnership with the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA). Fraport intends to add 15 more concepts by the end of 2023, including Acme Feed & Seed, Hattie B’s, and Slim & Husky’s.

Music City Shop offers a collection of Nashville apparel, gifts, and locally made products. Shoppers will find a variety of Nashville-based brands including Project 615, ABLE and the Nashville-inspired lifestyle brand, Music City Supply Co. Started by a Nashville native, Nashville Jam Session provides local souvenirs, iconic musical instruments and merch, and the authentic Nashville experience that draws people to the town. Clothing store Draper James offers Southern-style wardrobe and home pieces.

Featuring a collection of local, regional, national and global brands, The Atrium is a retail experience created by Hudson that offers branded shop-in-shops from Briggs & Riley, Build-A-Bear Workshop, LAMY, Sunglass Hut, Vineyard Vines and more. Pharmacy Burger Parlor offers a selection of handcrafted burgers and craft beer, a full breakfast menu and a full bar serving cocktails, spirits and wine. Natalie’s Candy Jar is an airport candy store and has a variety of candy types, including bulk candy and gifting candies, available.

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum shares the history of country music through gift items. A special highlight to this store are the Hatchprint posters. Whiskey Trailhead highlights the distillers that make up the Tennessee Whiskey Trail. Tastings are available and a variety of whiskeys are available for purchase. Airport florist Lily Palmer Flowers on the Fly brings bouquets and gifts to the airport community that have been designed to give travelers a blend of modern and country flair. Parnassus Books is Ann Patchett’s independent bookstore, operated at BNA by newsstand chain Hudson. Johnston & Murphy sells a premium selection of men’s and women’s shoes and apparel, and InTune provides passengers with electronics and necessities.

Matt Jennings, vice president of Fraport Tennessee, said, “The airport is the gateway to the city, and the Grand Lobby is the crowning jewel of the BNA Vision. We want the passenger to experience the sights, sounds and tastes of Nashville when they arrive and depart at BNA. It’s truly a unique experience that is unprecedented and memorable.”

Michael Mullaney, president and CEO of Fraport USA, said, “Our dream for BNA was to create a legendary passenger experience. Today that dream continues with the launch of 12 amazing new brands.”