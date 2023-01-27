All Bar One opens second site at Edinburgh Airport

Bar and restaurant chain All Bar One has opened a second site in Edinburgh Airport in Scotland.

The new £1.6m (US$1.97m) bar seats 200 people and is open daily from 4am until 9pm serving breakfast, brunch, cocktails and low- and no-alcohol drinks. The first site is located near Gate 6 and the second venue can be found by Gate 15, meaning passengers can access All Bar One offerings at both ends of the airport terminal.

Lewis Masterson, general manager at All Bar One Edinburgh, said, “We are very excited to be opening our brand-new second All Bar One unit within Edinburgh Airport, offering travelers somewhere exciting to start their holidays. Open from 4am every day, we have an exciting range of cocktails, beer and wine along with a fantastic breakfast and main menu in our stylish bar and restaurant setting.’’