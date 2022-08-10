Passenger Terminal Today
Airport

Nashville airport unveils 40ft monument

Nashville International Airport (BNA) in Tennessee has unveiled a 40ft monument at the entrance of the airport, 1 Terminal Drive, off Interstate 40.

The monument showcases Nashville’s airport code, BNA, which stands for Berry Field Nashville in honor of Colonel Harry S Berry, the airport’s first administrator. The monument was designed to be lit at sunset every day, illuminating the entrance to BNA, shining bright with the blue and yellow brand colors.

In 2016, BNA unveiled BNA Vision, a US$1.5bn comprehensive expansion plan designed to enable Nashville International Airport to accommodate the region’s increasing population growth and meet the needs of the airport’s passenger numbers. BNA Vision will be complete in late 2023 and include the opening of the airport’s first hotel. In 2022, BNA launched New Horizon, a US$1.4bn improvement and expansion plan for two concourses, a new air freight building, terminal roadway improvements, and additional upgrades to further enhance the traveler experience. New Horizon is expected to be complete in late 2028.

Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of BNA, commented, “As we celebrate a record-breaking fiscal year in 2022 with 18.4 million passengers, it’s important to have a front entrance that commands attention and welcomes our passengers every day. Nashville is known for its skyline and iconic identifiers. Over the past several years, our airport code, BNA, has become recognizable to both passengers and visitors alike and celebrates our history. Now, we’re thrilled to have a monument with a familiar identifier that embraces passengers the moment you enter our grounds.”

