Passenger Terminal Expo & Conference 2022 interview with Alessandro Fidato, COO, SEA Milan Airports

Alessandro Fidato, Chief Operating Officer, SEA Milan Airports discusses his presentation at the event which looked at the how in June 2021, Linate Airport inaugurated its restyling after important revamping works that began in 2019 and have completely renovated the Milan city airport. The project involved architectural and functional refurbishment with a substantial change in passenger flows in a considerable part of the existing terminal together with the building of a new three-story building a new shopping gallery and a new food court with a total investment of €40m including relevant technological innovation, such as SEA face boarding.

