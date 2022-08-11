Passenger Terminal Today
Passenger Terminal Expo & Conference 2022 interview with Alessandro Fidato, COO, SEA Milan Airports

Alessandro Fidato, Chief Operating Officer, SEA Milan Airports discusses his presentation at the event which looked at the how in June 2021, Linate Airport inaugurated its restyling after important revamping works that began in 2019 and have completely renovated the Milan city airport. The project involved architectural and functional refurbishment with a substantial change in passenger flows in a considerable part of the existing terminal together with the building of a new three-story building a new shopping gallery and a new food court with a total investment of €40m including relevant technological innovation, such as SEA face boarding.

Catch up with more interviews from Passenger Terminal Expo 2022 in Paris: https://www.passengerterminal-expo.com/en/

With over a decade of experience as a business and technology journalist working in B2B publishing, Hazel first joined UKi in 2011. After taking 18 months off to bring up her daughter and try her hand at marketing copywriting, she returned in January 2018 to do what she loves best – magazine editing! She is now the editor of UKi's Passenger Terminal World and Parcel and Postal Technology International magazines.




