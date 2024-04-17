PTE DAY 2: Smiths Detection launches x-ray diffraction scanner.

Smiths Detection has launched the SDX 10060 XDi at Passenger Terminal Expo 2024 in Frankfurt. The x-ray scanner is powered by diffraction technology.

X-ray Diffraction (XRD) offers accurate material discrimination and substance identification based on an object’s molecular structure. XRD is particularly suited to detecting constantly evolving compounds in powder, liquid or solid forms, such as homemade explosives or narcotics, even for materials with similar densities. XRD technology can also be effectively deployed to support customs agencies in screening for a range of contraband items, including narcotics.

The SDX 10060 XDi can automate the resolution of potential explosive alarms. It can be integrated with existing baggage- and material-handling systems and is designed to meet ECAC Standard 3.1/3.2 and TSA 7.2 plus future regulations. Smiths Detection says certification is underway.

To find out more about Smiths Detection’s products, visit Booth A145.

