PTE Day 2: Manchester Airports Group partners with Veovo for flow management technology.

At Passenger Terminal Expo 2024, the UK’s Manchester Airports Group (MAG) has signed a partnership agreement with Veovo to roll out its people flow technology across its three airports – Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands.

The technology is intended to keep queue times at a minimum for a consistently smooth arrival, departure and transfer experience.

Using Veovo’s Passenger Flow Management solution across its three airports, MAG will reportedly be able to better understand how people move and spend their time within each airport, and how this differs from flight to flight. The system is to provide actionable intelligence to tailor airport services and reduce wait times – at any moment or place in the terminal – for a more seamless and enjoyable journey.

Veovo’s sensor-agnostic analytics platform means MAG can use any combination of sensors that best suit their physical space, ceiling heights, lane layout and business needs. The system will use a combination of lidar, 3D stereo cameras and the airport’s wi-fi infrastructure to understand the movement of passengers through the terminal. It will show queue times at key process points and provide flight-specific insights on appearance profiles, dwell times and movement.

“Passenger flow can differ significantly depending on the airline, time of day, and destination – impacting terminal operations in different ways,” said Nick Woods, chief information officer of MAG. “By understanding how people travel from curb to gate with Veovo’s Passenger Flow Management system, we can make data-driven decisions to improve experiences.”

James Williamson, CEO of Veovo, added, “This partnership marks a significant milestone in MAG’s strategy to revolutionize the customer experience by helping passengers seamlessly move from curb to gate. We’re excited to embark on this journey with MAG and see the positive impact of Veovo’s predictive insights in delivering a great passenger experience today while supporting more data-driven long-term planning.”

